Madhya Pradesh: Guyana, Suriname presidents to visit SEZ today in Pithampur

On Monday, the local administration, police administration and custom officials jointly looked into the security arrangements and preparations ahead of the visit of the foreign guests

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi (L) and his Guyana counterpart Irfaan Ali | ANI
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and foreign minister of Panama will visit 8 factories in the SEZ in Pithampur Industrial Area on Tuesday.  The dignitaries will visit pharmaceutical, engineering factories in the industrial area. In view of their visit, public entry to SEZ from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm on Tuesday will be prohibited. 

On Monday, the local administration, police administration and custom officials jointly looked into the security arrangements and preparations ahead of the visit of the foreign guests. Security, traffic arrangements, administrative arrangements in SEZ were reviewed by the authorities.

SEZ custom officer deputy commissioner Santosh Kumar said he inspected the production of material in Shankar Soya Concepts, Jash Engineering and Pharmaceutical Company located in SEZ ahead of the visit of foreign dignitaries. Their visit may open more possibilities of exports from the SEZ, he added. 

article-image

