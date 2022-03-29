Madhya Pradesh: Guna police to get smart with smart gadgets

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna police have recently been equipped with 18 mobile phones and 6 smart tablets running on the Android operating system from the police headquarters in Bhopal.

Earlier, as many as 14 smart gadget tablets were received by Guna district from HQ, Bhopal in view of better and faster investigation in crimes cases. These technology-based gadgets are part of a slew initiatives by the police headquarters to reach out to citizens in distress.

The police force is being modernised with high tech gadgets to curb crimes, improve the detection rate and acquire people-friendly image. All 8 smart gadgets were distributed among Chachoda, Aaron, Kumbhraj, Myana police stations by Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra.

To boost the use of technology for better and faster investigation and aid the up-gradation of police intelligence and equipment, police have been equipped with handheld devices to receive SMS alerts regarding e-FIR, e-Vichana, CCTNS, 100 Dial. All 18 mobile phones have been distributed among 18 police stations across the district in the first phase by Rajiv Mishra.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:20 PM IST