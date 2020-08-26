Madhya Pradesh: Govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 1 cr to the kin of MP soldier killed in Baramulla terror attack

Madhya Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of Sepoy Manish who died in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

A statue of Sepoy Manish will also be installed in the state and one of his family members will be provided with a government job.

"Madhya Pradesh Government will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the kin of the deceased. A statue of Sepoy Manish will also be installed and one of his family members will be given govt job," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while speaking to reporters here on Wednesday.

The mortal remains of the soldier were brought to the state where his last rite is being performed with full military honour.

Earlier in the morning, Chouhan paid tribute to Sepoy Manish who had sustained burn injuries in a terror attack in Baramulla and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on August 23.