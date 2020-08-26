Madhya Pradesh: Government orders inquiry into PGDM scholarship scam

Indore: State government has ordered an inquiry into alleged scholarship scam related to post graduate diploma in management (PGDM) course.

Following the orders by government, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma constituted a two-member committee to probe into a complaint claiming that crores of rupees have been siphoned off by b-schools offering PGDM courses in the division.

The committee comprises additional collector Aditi Garg and Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat.

According to the complainant, b-schools siphoned off scholarship amount issued in the names of nearly 9000 students in last few years.

“Most of the students’ names were ghost students as they never turned up to pursue the diploma courses. Colleges will show their admissions and pay a good amount of money to them as well for handing over the scholarship amount deposited in their bank accounts,” said sources.

The sources put the fraud at more than Rs 50 crore in past some years.

As per information, there are more than 35 colleges in the division and most of them are under lens.

Officer also under lens

A former tribal welfare department officer BK Shrimali, who was lately transferred to some other city, is also under lens, sources said. The sources said that the colleges having hand in glove with the officer had siphoned off scholarship meant for funding education of students.

Lokayukta police may get case

Lokayukta police may hold inquiry into the matter if any wrong doing is found by the two-member committee. The committee members stated that they would soon start probing into the matter. Earlier paramedical colleges were also found doing identical fraud. Investigation into their matter was handed over to Lokayukta police who found many colleges at fault and registered FIR against them. In PGDM case also, the investigation into the alleged scam may be handed over to Lokayukta police.