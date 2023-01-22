Madhya Pradesh: 'Good roads are causing accidents...', says BJP MLA from Khandwa; WATCH

BJP MLA Narayan Patel | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A new reason behind the increasing cases of road accidents in the state has come to fore on Sunday, courtesy BJP MLA Narayan Patel. The BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa has attributed the increasing road accident cases to better roads, especially in his constituency.

Patel, who represents the Mandhata assembly constituency, while talking to the media said, “Nowadays, roads are better, especially in my constituency where a lot of accidents are happening. Due to good roads, vehicles run at a faster speed and due to fast speed, they become out of control. I have experienced it.”

The MLA was replying to a question asked to him, that whether he blames drunken driving over potholes to be the leading cause of increasing road accidents. Earlier, he said that most of the drivers drive under the influence of alcohol.

Notably, Khandwa district alone has suffered four major accidents so far in January.

