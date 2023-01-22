e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 'Good roads are causing accidents...', says BJP MLA from Khandwa; WATCH

Madhya Pradesh: 'Good roads are causing accidents...', says BJP MLA from Khandwa; WATCH

The BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa has attributed the increasing road accident cases to better roads, especially in his constituency.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
BJP MLA Narayan Patel | FP Photo
Follow us on

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A new reason behind the increasing cases of road accidents in the state has come to fore on Sunday, courtesy BJP MLA Narayan Patel. The BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa has attributed the increasing road accident cases to better roads, especially in his constituency.

Patel, who represents the Mandhata assembly constituency, while talking to the media said, “Nowadays, roads are better, especially in my constituency where a lot of accidents are happening. Due to good roads, vehicles run at a faster speed and due to fast speed, they become out of control. I have experienced it.”

The MLA was replying to a question asked to him, that whether he blames drunken driving over potholes to be the leading cause of increasing road accidents. Earlier, he said that most of the drivers drive under the influence of alcohol.

Notably, Khandwa district alone has suffered four major accidents so far in January.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Set up for Bangla refugees in 1971, Chopna Police Station top-ranked by Home...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 'Good roads are causing accidents...', says BJP MLA from Khandwa; WATCH

Madhya Pradesh: 'Good roads are causing accidents...', says BJP MLA from Khandwa; WATCH

Indore Sports Update: City, Ghosi Football Club register wins

Indore Sports Update: City, Ghosi Football Club register wins

Madhya Pradesh: Thousands flock to Shani temple in Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Thousands flock to Shani temple in Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Barwani social group demands rail facilities in Barwani, Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Barwani social group demands rail facilities in Barwani, Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Rare dinosaur nests, titanosaurs eggs found in Narmada valley in Kukshi

Madhya Pradesh: Rare dinosaur nests, titanosaurs eggs found in Narmada valley in Kukshi