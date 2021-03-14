Madhya Pradesh: Girl's ponytail gets stuck in ferris wheel at a fair in Burhanpur, receives serious injuries

Burhanpur: A minor girl suffered serious injuries when her hair got entangled in a ferris wheel. The tragic incident was reported during a Mahashivratri fair at Shival village about six kilometers away from Nepanagar village of Burhanpur district on Saturday late in the evening.

The 14-year-old victim was enjoying a ferris wheel ride in the fair. In no time she went too close to the ride and her hair got stuck in the ferris wheel.

In the accident, an entire portion of her hair got ripped off from her scalp, resulting in bleeding from her head. Listening to her shrieks, the operator stopped the ferris immediately and her kin rushed her to the civil hospital.

People who witnessed the incident got goosebumps and said that the hair of the girl got stuck so badly that the hair got ripped off from her scalp with skin. The girl was given primary treatment at Civil Hospital and after which, she was referred to Burhanpur by Dr Ansari. As per the doctors, her condition is improving.

Meanwhile, the incident exposed security lapse at the fair as children often enjoy rides like ferris wheel. It spread terror among the people as to how such rides are extremely dangerous if proper safety equipment and rescue facilities are not available.