Madhya Pradesh: Gang duping people busted in Sendhwa, 4 members out of 6 arrested

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police have arrested one more member of a six-member gang that indulged in duping people in the name of marriage taking the total number of arrests to four while the hunt for the remaining two, including a woman, is still ongoing. Sendhwa rural police station in-charge Anokhsingh Sindiya informed that about a month back, one Bhaskar Patil, a resident of Lonkheda village under Nijampur police station limit in Dhulia district of Maharashtra had lodged a complaint.

In his complaint he maned six persons including Rakesh alias Dudhia Dawar, a resident of Julwania village in Barwani district, Shankar Badole, Santosh alias Garlia Badole, both residents Sanghvi Kheda, Khuman Singh alias Ram Singh, a resident of Kelly, Sunil Davar alias Anil Karte, and Nirma Bai, both residents of Kalalda village.

In his complaint, Bhaskar claimed that the gang members duped him of Rs one lakh in cash along with gold and silver jewellery on the name of arranging his marriage. Based on his complaint, police registered an FIR against six persons under Section 420 (cheating) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy). After preliminary investigation, police managed to arrest three of the gang members, including Shankar, Santosh and Khuman Singh few days after an FIR was registered, while, the remaining three accused including Rakesh, Sunil and Nirmal Bai were on the run.

On Friday, the police team got a tip-off about Rakesh’s whereabouts. The police team immediately raided Julwaniya village and arrested Rakesh from there. Sindiya informed that the search for Sunil and Nirma Bai is still going and based on inputs provided by the arrested accused, police are set to raid different locations and they will be behind bars soon, he said.