Madhya Pradesh: Free travel for MP students appearing for NEET, JEE; Check out full details here

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced free travel arrangements for all students from Madhya Pradesh who are set to appear in the NEET, JEE examinations.

Steps to apply for the free travel services:

- Students interested in availing this facility will have to register themselves by calling on 181.

- The students can also register themselves on the portal https/mapit.gov.in/covid-19, by August 31.

Guidelines for the travel:

- The students will be provided free travel arrangements from the block or district headquarters to the examination center by the government. The students need to travel to the nearest block or district headquarters by themselves.

- The students will be allowed to travel on the basis of the 1+1 rule i.e. the students can only be accompanied by one person, who's travel will also be free.

- The service will be available for a two-way journey.