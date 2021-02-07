Madhya Pradesh: Four killed, six receive serious injuries as their auto plunged into Jhanjhar Dam in Burhanpur

Burhanpur: Four persons including three women were killed and six others got seriously injured when the auto in which they were traveling plunged into the Jhanjhar dam in Burhanpur district on Saturday late in the evening, police informed.

Those who were killed in the accident were identified as Rajendra Shah (60) of Budhwara, Burhanpur, Rekha (52) wife of Vinod Shah of Chotta Borgaon, Kamlabai (62) wife of Sureshchand Sugandhi of Silampura and Pushpabai (68) wife of Dattu Shah of Shikehapura.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the deceased and others were returning to their native place from Asirgarh situated Asha Devi temple. As they crossed the Jhanjhar dam, the auto driver lost control over the vehicle and subsequently, it plunged into the gorge breaking roadside railings. All the injured were taken to the district hospital.

On receiving the information about the accident, former minister Archana Chitnis rushed to the hospital and met the bereaved family members.

Chitnis spoke to the district administration regarding financial help, so that the family of each deceased should be given Rs four lakh and all the injured a financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each.