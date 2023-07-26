Madhya Pradesh: Four Get Life Sentence For Murder

Representative Photo |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Court of additional sessions judge class II Radhakishan Malviya in Sardarpur awarded life imprisonment to four for murder and destruction of evidence.

The convicts were identified as Kanvra alias Nandu, Mukesh, Gendu, and Suresh of Khuntpla village under Sardarpur police station. They were held guilty under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and sentenced to life imprisonment, said additional public prosecutor Sharad Kumar Purohit. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 6,300.

According to information, Kanvra and three others murdered Khemraj at Khuntpla village on March 12, 2019, a day after Khemraj and Kanvra were involved in an altercation over a petty issue.

Accused Kanvra and three others murdered Khemraj with an axe and stick. When Varjubai came to save him, Mukesh pushed her to the ground. Due to this, she got hurt. Khemraj died on the spot.

Later, Mukesh brought a cane of kerosene from his house and after dousing Khemraj’s body set it ablaze.

Khemraj’s family members extinguished the fire. But the four accused dragged Khemraj's body to the crematorium and threatened to kill the family members who came to the rescue.

With the intention of destroying the evidence, the four took it to the crematorium, put wood and kerosene and set it on fire.

Meanwhile, village watchman Gopal called the police and all four accused ran away. The police extinguished the pyre with the help of the villagers and took out the body from the pyre.

The police booked all four accused under relevant sections of IPC and later arrested them.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)