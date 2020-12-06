Madhya Pradesh: Four arrested for assaulting municipal sub engineer in Burhanpur

Burhanpur: The police arrested four accused within two hours after the complaint was lodged by a municipal sub engineer for assaulting him on December 5.
In his report, Burhanpur Municipal Corporation sub engineer Gopal Ramdas Mahajan stated that he had gone to Shikarpura Khirniwali dargah to remove illegal construction and encroachments on nazul land on December 4 along with municipal staff and police personnel.
While he was removing encroachments, accused Raju alias Javed, son of Sheikh Sattar, Sheikh Javed, son of Sheikh Mohammad, Roshan Bi, wife of Sheikh Mohammad, Shehnaz Bi wife of Sheikh Sattar, Harun, son of Sheikh Sattar, abused and assaulted him and the municipal staff. The police personnel rescued them all.
Station incharge of Shikarpura police station, Rajesh Dubey along with his team, arrested four accused within two hours. Another accused Harun, son of Sheikh Sattar, is still on the run. Police have registered a case in this connection. The four accused have been sent to jail.
