Madhya Pradesh: Four arrested for assaulting municipal sub engineer in Burhanpur

Burhanpur: The police arrested four accused within two hours after the complaint was lodged by a municipal sub engineer for assaulting him on December 5.

In his report, Burhanpur Municipal Corporation sub engineer Gopal Ramdas Mahajan stated that he had gone to Shikarpura Khirniwali dargah to remove illegal construction and encroachments on nazul land on December 4 along with municipal staff and police personnel.