Madhya Pradesh: For 351 vacancies in BEd course, 2nd additional round starts

Indore: After several rounds of centralised online counselling, merely 351 seats are lying vacant in colleges offering BEd courses in the city. However, the figure at the state level is about 20 per cent.

For filling up the vacancies, Department of Higher Education allowed a second additional round of online admission counselling in BEd and seven other teacher education courses.

The registrations for additional round started on Friday and will continue till October 27. “Students who have not registered for the admission counselling so far can do so,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat.

He also stated that students who had registered earlier but did not get a college of their choice too can change their college preference. Students can choose up to 30 colleges of their choice. Seats in colleges will be allocated on the basis of their merit of students in qualifying exams.

The BEd admission process has three rounds of counselling. In the three rounds, 2,573 seats out of 3,400 in 32 colleges in the city got filled. On the request of Devi Ahilya Private Education College Association, one additional round was granted but still 351 seats remained vacant.

On the request of association, DHE granted one more additional round stating that it is going to be the final round of counselling.

Association secretary Awadesh Dave said that they have also demanded contact numbers of students so when they are allocated seats can be contacted for confirmation of admission.

Vacancies status

The DHE uploaded the list of vacant seat college wise on MPOnline website on Friday.

A closer look at the website revealed that two colleges have no vacancies – New Era College and Liberal College – whereas 20 other colleges have less than 10 per cent vacancies.

190 out 350 seats vacant in MEd colleges

As many as 190 out of 350 seats are lying vacant in MEd colleges in the city. There are seven colleges offering MEd course. All colleges barring Khalsa college are having an intake capacity of 50. Khalsa is having 100 intake capacity.