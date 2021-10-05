Madhya Pradesh: Focusing to ensure Congress win in four seats, says Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader and former Member of Parliament Arun Yadav on Monday said that he is focusing on the by-elections in four constituencies and working to ensure the party's win in these seats.

Yadav was talking to the media during his city visit.

“I have refused to contest election from Khandwa Lok Sabha seat due to personal and family reasons. I am thankful to the party and party president for showing confidence in me and giving me the opportunity to represent many posts. Now, I will work to strengthen the party in by-elections in four constituencies and will ensure the party's win. I believe that new and young people must get a chance to represent the party,” Yadav said.

He also expressed gratitude towards Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Digvijaya Singh. He added that they are working for the last six months to strengthen the party.

Meanwhile, secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Nilabh Shukla said that the decision of not contesting the election is the personal decision of Arun Yadav.

“Party is in a strong position in all constituencies in by-elections. After announcing not to contest the election, Yadav has started working to make the party stronger in coming elections,” Shukla said.

