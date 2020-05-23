Madhya Pradesh: Five office bearers of Congress expelled for anti-party activities

Indore

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has expelled five congress leaders including four office bearers of City Congress Committee, Indore accusing them of anti-party activists. All these are the supporters of Minister Tulsi Silawat, who had switched the party (from Congress to BJP) a couple of months ago.

According to president of City Congress Committee Vinay Bakliwal, Rajesh Pandey, general secretary of state committee, Pappu Sharma, Manoj Mishra and Yogesh Gendar, vice presidents of city committee and Lucky Awasthi, treasurer of city committee were expelled from the party.

“They people were involved in anti-party activities and were not following the party orders. Their acts were against the party’s norms, as per which disciplinary action has been taken against them,” Bakliwal said.

According to sources, all these leaders are supporter of Tulsi Silawat and were seen with him even when he joined BJP. “They were still working with and for Silawat due to which action was taken against them. These people are likely to join BJP soon,” sources claimed.

After leaving Congress in support of Jyotiradiya Scindia, Silawat joined BJP and became Water Resource Minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet.

He has started preparations for bypoll in his constituency Sanwer.

Silawat has recently distributed food packets to poor and two of the expelled office bearers were seen with him during distribution.

Party was getting their complaints as they were openly come to support Silawat.