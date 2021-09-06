Madhya Pradesh: First dose to all by September 15 in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): First dose of Covid-19 vaccination would be completed by September 15 in the district. The administration has already readied a plan for it.

While speaking in meeting of district officials, District Collector Kumar Purshottam said that target has been fixed for completion of first dose vaccination in the district by September 15. He directed all SDMs to chalk a work plan so that first dose vaccination was completed as per target.

Jaora SDM Himansu Prajapati said that on Monday target of the first dose would be achieved in Jaora area as 8,000 vaccination was targeted in a single day. Sailana and Bajna were lagging in comparison to other places. Around 24,000 dosage are yet to be administered in these tribals areas.

District Collector said that in tribal belt villages one responsible person should be appointed in every village to monitor vaccination of first dose. For international travel purposes vaccination period has been extended from August 31 to October 31 as vaccination will continue at the New Collectorate premises.

