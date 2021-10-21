Madhya Pradesh: FIRs & NSA to be slapped on fake journalists, says Collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh has said that FIRs will be lodged and action will be taken under the National Security Act (NSA) against fake journalists in the district. Talking to the media here on Wednesday, Singh said that the district administration was quite firm against fake journalists who indulged in blackmailing and extortion. They are tarnishing the image of journalism. Singh said the district administration has started targeting a gang of fake journalists and their rackets of blackmailing under the guise of journalism.

Singh called upon the people of the district to control organised crime, which is flourishing under the guise of journalism and said that, if any person tries to hide behind a charade of journalism, they will be handed over to the police. Singh also directed all the officers of the government department to keep distance from fake journalists. Singh has taken strict action against a fake journalist, Devendra Maratha, on several complaints of extortion and has arrested him. The NSA was slapped on him on Wednesday.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:06 AM IST