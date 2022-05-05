Madhya Pradesh: Fire at godown in Barwani, no casualties reported

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A fire engulfed a godown of a grocery shop located here at Chanchal Square in Barwani district on Thursday. Thankfully no casualties were reported in the incident. According to information, the grocery shop belongs to Rajendra Gupta.

According to people in the vicinity, the area was filled with smoke due to the fire with a foul smell emanating from the godown. Upon learning about the fire, fire extinguishers were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control before any untoward incident could take place.

Sacks of tea, sugar and other good were completely gutted in the fire. The reason behind the fire has not yet been ascertained.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:01 PM IST