 Madhya Pradesh: Fate Of 41 Candidates To Be Locked In EVMs Today
The electoral landscape encompasses 1,879 polling stations.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradseh): Fate of 41 candidates in fray from seven assemblies of Dhar would be sealed in EVM on Friday. Though the main fight in the district is between the Congress and the BJP, Dhar would witness a close contest between former BJP district president Rajeev Yadav and state Congress general secretary Kuldeep Bundela.

Manawar also witness a battle between AAP and JAYS. Of the seven seats, Congress held five and the BJP two (Dhar and Badnawar) in the outgoing assembly. Congress held Kukshi, Gandhwani, Dharmapuri, Manawar and Sardarpur.

The electoral landscape encompasses 1,879 polling stations, catering to 8,32,443 women voters and 8,29,013 male voters. A total of 1,661,510 voters are expected to cast votes on Friday.

Around 8,264 polling personnel have been deployed across booths, including 101 model polling stations. Safety protocols include presence of 11 central companies, 1,600 home guards and Kotwals.

Around 391 polling stations have been identified as sensitive, 179 sectors would be mobile and a closed system would be implemented. To oversee the process, CC SDOP had been designated as the station in-charge, demonstrating administration's commitment to ensure peaceful and secure voting in the district.

