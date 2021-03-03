Madhya Pradesh: Farmers in Kukshi now at the mercy of traders after CCI stops cotton purchase

Kukshi: Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) wrote to the agriculture produce market of Kukshi informing them that they would stop the purchase of cotton. The farmers will now have to be dependent on the traders and ginning mill owners for selling cotton if CCI stops procuring cotton from now itself. The farmers will be forced to sell cotton on the prices which the traders will give them. Last year, CCI purchased cotton till June.

From February 20, CCI has stopped purchasing cotton in the agriculture produce market. CCI purchasing officer has informed the same to the mandi secretary through a letter.

CCI said that they have postponed the purchase of cotton due to the availability, quality and high price of cotton that is being sold in the mandi.

Tribal leader and former MLA Mukam Singh Kirade met state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and demanded a high level probe about CCI procurement.

Farmer union tehsil president Rameshwar Haweli said that it is improper that CCI has stopped the purchase of cotton. He further said that he would write to state CM to make him aware of the situation and CCI should start purchasing cotton.

BJP’s tribal leader and member of district panchayat Virendra Singh Baghel expressed disappointment on CCI’s step. He said that they will ensure that the purchase of cotton by CCI should resume soon and the irregularities in the purchase of cotton will also be investigated.