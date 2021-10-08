Madhya Pradesh: Exhibition of Indian aircraft models

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of 89th Air Force Day, NCC 1 MP Air Sqn Air Wing cadets of PMB Gujarati Science College organised an exhibition at the college premises. In this exhibition cadets demonstrated different Indian aircraft models with their specification.

NCC in-charge flying officer Manish Joshi said that history of Indian Air Force and the role played by the heroes during different wars were also showcased in the exhibition.

Career opportunities and modes of entry in Indian Air Force were also displayed. Exhibition inauguration was done by Wing Commander A Pawar, Commanding Officer of 1 MP Air Sqn NCC Indore along with Dr Kiran Dixit, principal Dr Rashmikant Sanghvi and other were also present on the occasion.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:39 PM IST