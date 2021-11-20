Madhya Pradesh: Encroachment on Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation land to be removed

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): After the attack by illegal occupants on two officers of Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation in Pithampur industrial area, the officers of Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation have woken up against the illegal occupiers.

In this context the top executives of the MPSIDC had a meeting with the local administration and executives of the Pithampur municipality regarding their land in Pithampur which has been encroached upon. Tehsildar Virendra Rathore, Municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena, Pithampur CSP, Pithampur TI and municipality president’s husband Sanjay Vaishnav were present in the meeting which continued for two hours.

It was decided in the meeting that the encroachment of the land of MPSIDC which is situated in sectors 1,2 and 3 will be demolished. Also, action would be taken against street vendors who have set up their shops on the service road.

