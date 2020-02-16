Madhya Pradesh: Electrification of Sanawad-Mathela track to be completed by Mar 15

Sanawad: The railways aim is to complete the electrification work of broad gauge track from Sanawad to Mathela via Nimarkhedi by March 15 this year. The railway department, along with respective construction agency have already begun the work.

The provision of Rs 50 crore for electrification of Mathela-Mhow railway track has provided momentum to the process. Gauge conversion will result in an increase in the number of coal transporting trains, as well as open doors to introduction of passenger trains. It has also increased the chances of introduction of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains from Bhopal to Sanawad. As of now, a broad gauge line has been laid from Mathela to Selda, for its Thermal Power Plant. The line has been active for the last six months, with goods train transporting coal for thermal power.

The department is also planning to include Sanawad in Mumbai-Delhi track passing through Khandwa. The completion of electrification will mean the entire process of changing the electric engine of the train to diesel engine. Locomotion through the track will be made easier. The railway had promised accomplishing gauge conversion work in two years on the said track, ranging 56 kilometres, on January 01, 2018. The Sanawad-Khandwa metre gauge train was closed then. People were confident that train will start operating here in 2019. However, the track was laid from Sanawad to Khandwa in one year, but still one can spot metre gauge tracks are visible here. The railways, taking no notice of the convenience of the passengers, began freight train from Khandwa, which is transporting coal to Selda via Mathela. The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) had provided Rs 456 crore to the railway department for the cause.

The railway track from Mathela to Sanawad has been connected. The railway track from Khandwa to Mathela is ready as well. The railways can soon provide the benefit of MEMU train from Bhusawal to Sanawad and Bhopal to Sanawad. This will prove convenience to passengers and devotees travelling from Maharashtra to Omkareshwar.