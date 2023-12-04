Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: BJP Wrests Gwalior-Chambal, Malwa & Mahakaushal For Clean Sweep

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the Ladli Behna push, the ruling BJP has made a clean sweep in all the six regions of Madhya Pradesh. The saffron camp wrested Gwalior-Chambal, Mahakaushal and Malwa-Nimar regions, where Congress emerged victorious in the last assembly elections, whereas it increased seats in the strongholds including Bundelkhand, Vindhya and Madhya regions.

Bundelkhand, Vindhya and Madhya regions, which put together 86 seats, gave 71 seats to the BJP and a mere 15 to Congress.

In all these regions, the Congress could not touch even the double digit mark. In fact, it got only five seats in each of these three regions.

Bundelkhand, which has 26 seats in its fold, had sent 14 BJP, 10 Congress and one BSP and SP candidates each to the state assembly in 2018.

This time, the BJP climbed to 21 seats whereas Congress came down to only five seats in this region.

The same story repeated in Vindhya and Madhya regions which have 30 and 36 seats in their respective folds.

In Vindhya, where BJP had got 24 and Congress had got 5 seats in 2018, the ruling party won 25 seats and the main opposition just five seats.

Madhya region, which had sent 23 BJP and 13 Congress candidates to the state assembly in 2018, saw BJP winning 31 and Congress a mere five seats.

BJP, wrested Gwalior-Chambal, Mahakaushal and Malwa-Nimar regions where Congress has performed exceptionally well in all these three regions also.

Congress, which was claiming to increase the number of seats in Gwalior-Chambal – the region where aviation minister and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia comes from, actually saw the decline. The main opposition, which had won 26 out of 34 seats in this region 2018, got 16 seats this time whereas BJP’s figure went up from last time’s 7 to 18 seats this time. One seat was won by BSP candidate in 2018 elections. That too has been wrested by BJP.

Mahakaushal, the region where Kamal Nath comes from, had seen 24 Congress MLAs, 13 BJP MLAs and independent MLA from Panagar in 2018. This time, BJP won 21 and Congress 17 seats in Mahakaushal.

Last but not the least, the biggest region of the state i.e. Malwa-Nimar where Congress had won 35 seats, BJP 28 seats where independent candidates had emerged victorious on three seats in 2018. This time, BJP climbed to 47 seats, Congress came down to 18 and Sailana seat was won by Bharat Adiwasi Party candidate.