Madhya Pradesh: Eight trains passing through Bhopal cancelled

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight trains passing through Bhopal Railway Division have been canceled from April 24 to May 23, said the west central railway on Sunday.

The railways have started upgradation work in rail operations in South East Central Railway division, which is why the trains have been cancelled, they said.

Trains cancelled:

- Train No 18237 Korba-Amritsar Express from Korba station from April 24 to May 23

- Train No 18238 Amritsar-Bilaspur Express from Amritsar from April 24 to May 23

- Train No 20843 Bilaspur - Bhagat Ki Kothi Bi-Weekly Express will leave Bilaspur station on 25th, 26th April and 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 23rd May.

- Train No 20844 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Bilaspur Bi-Weekly Express will leave Bhagat Ki Kothi station on 28, 30 April and 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 May.

- Train No 20845 Bilaspur-Bikaner Bi-Weekly Express from Bilaspur on April 28 and 30 and May 5, 7, 12, 14, 19 and 21

- Train No. 20846 Bikaner-Bilaspur Bi-Weekly Express will depart from Bikaner station on 1st, 3rd, 8th, 10th, 15th, 17th 22nd, 24th May.

- Train No 12807 Visakhapatnam - Nizamuddin Panch Sathik Express from Visakhapatnam Station 26 27 28 30 on May 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22

- Train No 12808 Nizamuddin - Visakhapatnam Panch Sathik Express from Nizamuddin station on April 28, 29 and 30 April and May 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23 and 24

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:22 AM IST