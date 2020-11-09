Madhya Pradesh: Double murder convict dies in Sardarpur sub-jail, judicial probe ordered

Sardarpur: A double murder case convict died at Sardarpur sub-jail on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Heeralal Chouhan, 45, of Rajgarh.

According to information, jail authorities took Heeralal to community health centre in Sardarpur after his condition deteriorated. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A magisterial probe has been ordered in the case. Senior doctor ML Jain said that jail administration brought Heeralal to community health centre around 12.20 am. After preliminary check-up, he was found dead on arrival.

In the post-mortem, no injury marks were found on the body. Administration handed over the body to his family members. Doctors forwarded his viscera to Sagar-based laboratory for further examinations.

This is not the first time when a jail inmate has died under suspicious circumstances at Sadarpur sub-jail. On December 7, 2019, Dalit youth Ritesh had also died. After his death, Dalit community members staged protest for two-successive days in Sardarpur and Dhar.

Two deaths within a year have raised several questions on jail authorities.

Contacted sub-jail superintendent Pradeep Damor said, “As soon as we came to know about Heeralal’s health condition, we immediately took him to the community health centre, but he died on the way. We tried our best to save him. Cardiac arrest could be the cause of death but the actual reason would be ascertained by post-mortem.”

Damor claimed that jail administration could not be faulted for the death. Contacted Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate Vijay Rai said that jail superintendent informed him that one of the inmate complained of diarrhoea and vomiting between 11.45 pm and 12 midnight. He was taken to the CHC where doctors declared him dead.

“We have ordered judicial probe and actual reason of death will be known after post-mortem, Rai added.