Madhya Pradesh: Doctors call off strike after CM assures setting up a panel to look into their demands

Madhya Pradesh: Doctors of MP Shaskiye Chikitsa Mahasangh have called off their strike after a meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday.

Dr Rakesh Malviya, president of MP Shaskiye Chikitsa Mahasangh informed that the government had invited them for the talk on Friday. Three members delegations attended the meet.

"First we met medical education minister Vivash Sarang and then CM Chouhan. The CM assured the doctors that a high power committee will be formed to consider their demands. There will be three office bearers from our side and six department heads will be in high power committee,” Malviya informed.

Notably, the doctors have demanded: Uniform policy for recruitment, promotion, regularisation and pay revision, revival of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the appointment of working doctors on administrative posts instead of bureaucrats.

They are also demanding the implementation of Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) 2008 in Madhya Pradesh which was enacted by the Union Government back then. This policy has been opted for by 13 states so far.

The implementation of the DACP assures allopathic doctors the benefit of increase in the grade pay of the doctors after 4, 9, 13 and 20 years of the service irrespective of whether they get promotions or not.

On Thursday, the association doctors went on a two-hour strike and had warned indefinite strike if their demands are not met. On Friday, they staged protest and within a few hours they were invited to meet the CM.

