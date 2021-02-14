Madhya Pradesh: District Congress committee president Mahesh Patel accuses BJP of trying to spoil social harmony in Alirajpur

Alirajpur: War of words between ex- MLA and BJP stalwart Nager Singh Chauhan and Congress MLA from Jobat Kalavati Bhuria is getting murkier day by day. The district Congress committee president Mahesh Patel and MLA Mukesh Patel joined the duel on Sunday.

Accusing BJP leaders of trying to spoil social harmony in the district and creating an atmosphere of fear and panic, Mahesh Patel said that here in the tribal-dominated district, ex-BJP MLA and his supporters are creating fear and the panic to serve their political interests and we will not tolerate such activities here.

District president Patel and MLA Patel attacked BJP leaders while addressing media persons here on Sunday.

Congress leaders condemned the act of BJP leaders saying that Nager Singh Chauhan and his supporters are making unreasonable and indecent rhetoric against MLA Kalawati Bhuria and harassing her. They are roaming with arms with the intention to kill her, they alleged. The district Congress strongly condemns this act of BJP leaders, they added.

They added that MLA Bhuria is strong enough to protect herself from such elements, but if is hurt even a little bit, then the District Congress will come out on the streets and launch a fierce agitation and give BJP a fitting reply, Congress leaders added.

Taking a dig at state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leaders said that while the Chief Minister talks about respecting women and daughters and ask BJP leaders to be polite, but BJP leaders are behaving in just the opposite way. Women are being openly insulted by forums.

Over the alleged conversions, Congress leaders claimed that they have never been in favour of conversions and they will openly oppose any instance of conversion.