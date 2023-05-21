Madhya Pradesh: Disclosure of confidential info of NCC Battalion in Neemuch, Summoned by cops, Cong leader accuses MP of conspiracy

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch Cantt police has summoned senior Congress leader and district panchayat member Tarun Baheti to record his statement in connection with the case of disclosure of confidential information of NCC Battalion.

Baheti accused Mandsaur – Neemuch MP Sudhir Gupta of mounting pressure on NCC officer and local police to file a case against him.

Attempts to contact MP Gupta failed as he did not answer the phone calls or replied to the message.

On March 5, Baheti held a media conference in Neemuch and allegedly disclosed confidential documents pertaining to shifting of NCC battalion from Neemuch to Mandsaur.

In the conference, Baheti alleged that the shifting of 43-year-old NCC 5 MP Battalion from Neemuch to Mandsaur was being done at the behest of MP Sudhir Gupta.

Following this, Commanding Officer, NCC, Neemuch lodged a complaint with Neemuch Cantt police station. Police have asked Baheti to disclose the source of documents.

The NCC officer accused Congress leader Baheti of breaching the confidentiality of the office. “Why our documents were made public and from where did they get these documents,” he asked

Baheti has denied any breach of confidentiality. He said that a false complaint was filed as he had exposed MP Sudhir Gupta. He claimed that Gupta was angry as he had revealed MP’s partiality towards Mandsaur vis-à-vis Neemuch.

Claiming that he had raised the issue in public interest and would continue to do the same in future too even if it was a breach of privacy.

Congress added that he was ready to go jail for the rights of Neemuch people.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Man held for inflammatory post on social media in Mhow