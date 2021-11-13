Madhya Pradesh: Dilapidated roads expose government’s claims of pothole free roads

Sonkatch Madhya Pradesh): Dilapidated roads from Bairakhedi to Gandharvapuri and Ghatiya to Chandkhedi are enough to expose the tall claims of the government on pothole free roads across the town.

The situation is so pathetic that not only vehicle owners but peddlers also have a hard time in commuting on the roads.

Large potholes and dilapidated roads have led to accidents in past. Residents have made numerous complaints about the issue, to no avail. Even the officials and leaders who pass through these roads almost on daily basis- have remained apathetic to the woes of the commuters.

People are uploading memes on social media to attract attention of the decision makers about the dreadful situation.

Public Works Department sub-divisional officer Bhagwat Mahajan said that theses roads are marked under state highway and the tender process for its laying is on.

Municipal Corporation turns blind eye to mess around trenching ground

Growing heap of garbage in trenching ground on Jaleria road and negligence of Municipal Corporation towards the issue is posing risk to the residents.

An expensive machines installed here, to decompose the garbage, is lying unused.

Jitendra Nagar a resident of Bhagasara village said that the sub-divisional magistrate Shivani Taretiya has been informed about the issue. But he has failed to solve the issues plaguing the locality. The locals are also concerned that stray animals specifically cows may get harmed as they are seen consuming plastic bags strewn in the area.

