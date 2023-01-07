Madhya Pradesh: Diamond jubilee alumni meet of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Government Polytechnic College from today in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day diamond jubilee alumni meet of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Govt. Polytechnic College, Khandwa will begin on Saturday. As many as 600 alumni from across the globe are expected to participate in the celebration.

The inaugural ceremony of the event is scheduled at 10.30 am on Saturday. Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Madhya Pradesh, Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah, Khandwa MP Gnyaneshwar Patil, Khandwa MLADevendra Verma, Pandhana MLA Ram Dangore, Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel, district panchayat president Kanchan Mukesh Tanve, mayor, Khandwa Amrita Amar Yadav, BJP district president Sevadas Patel will grace the inaugural function as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Following the inaugural session, many cultural programmes along with group photo and gala evening would be organised for the alumni. On the next day, various events such as zumba session, fun games, hostel-college visit, return gift to all alumni and a gala evening would be organised. Special ‘Gedi’ dance group from Chhattisgarh has been invited to perform at the event.