Madhya Pradesh: Devotees Throng Nagdev Temple On Nag Panchami | FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of devotees thronged the ancient Nagdev temple in Bhilat Mahadev Temple of Manawar in Dhar district on the seventh Monday of Shravan and Nag Panchami.

Long queues were seen outside the temple premises in the wee hours as devotees waited to offer prayers. Devotees from far-flung regions offered milk, saffron, and ghughari (sprouts) to the Nag statue, seeking forgiveness for their sins, and wishing for happiness in life.

As per the temple management committee, over 20,000 devotees thronged the temple early in the morning to perform Abhishek. Milk-based recipes, from kheer to sweets, were offered to Bhilat Mahadev.

A traditional akhada was also organised. Temple Management Committee president Dilip Patel, vice-president Amrit Patidar, secretary Luv Kanpachre, Jagdish Patidar, member Satish Patidar, and others were present.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)