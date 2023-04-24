Madhya Pradesh: DEMU coach catches fire in Ratlam; no casualty

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A generator coach of Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar DEMU train caught fire in Ratlam district on Sunday morning, an official said. However, no casualty was reported in the incident which took place at around 7 am at Pritam Nagar Railway Station, located nearly 24 kilometres from Ratlam, Western Railway's Ratlam division PRO Khemraj Meena said. After leaving Ratlam Station, the driving motor coach (placed in the middle of the train) of the DEMU (diesel-electric multiple unit) train caught fire at Pritam Nagar Railway Station, he said.

Before an adjoining coach of the train could catch fire or get damaged in the blaze, fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said. All the passengers were safe. The divisional railway manager (DRM) has left for the spot, Meena said. The incident did not interrupt rail traffic on the route, the official said. DRM Rajnish Kumar said that only the generator car area was affected due to the fire and other bogies remained unaffected. He said that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

The DRM added that rail traffic has been restored at 10.45 am. Passengers of the affected DEMU train were taken to Nauganwan Railway Station in another DEMU train coming from Ratlam. PRO Meena clarified that passengers of train number 9390 were taken back at Nauganwan Railway Station where they were shifted to a DEMU train (9348) and not at Pritam Nagar. Nauganwan Railway Station is located between Ratlam and Pritam Nagar.