Madhya Pradesh: Demand to make Kukshi a district will surely get momentum, says minister Kamal Patel

Kukshi: State Farmer Welfare and Agricultural Development minister Kamal Patel, who is on Narmada Parikrama, assured Kukshi people that the process of making Kukshi a district will get momentum.

Patel was in Kukshi tehsil of Dhar district on Tuesday and interacted with locals who were demanding to make Kukshi, one of the biggest tehsil in Dhar district, a separate district since long.

Locals submitted a demand letter to Patel demanding to declare Kukshi as a separate district as earliest.

While interacting with activists of 'Kukshi District Banao Andolan', cabinet minister Patel met social activist Someshwar Patidar along with local politicians, traders, and other organisations. During a discussion with Patidar, Patel asked him how many tehsils will be included if the government carves out Kukshi as a new district, replying to which the Patidar said that Manawar, Gandhwani, Dahi along with Kushi, are four tehsils probably which can form new district here in Nimar region.

Patel also had a discussion with some of the farmers. He assured farmers and traders that the new farm laws will be in the interest of the farmers and said that the new agricultural law will make the state happy and financially strong.

He also informed about the decisions being taken by Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government in the state to benefit the farmers.

He informed that in Madhya Pradesh this year, wheat, gram, lentil, and mustard will also be procured from March 15. The support price of wheat has been kept at Rs 1,975 and the gram at Rs 5,100 quintal.

An appeal has been made to farmers to register their crops. The government is committed to buying every single grain of farmers' produce.

In the meantime, hundreds of BJP workers and his supporters accorded a floral welcome to Patel.