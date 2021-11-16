Madhya Pradesh: DAVV self-finance employees go on indefinite strike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Non-teaching self-finance employees of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, who were giving a miss to their work and staging protests on UTD campus to press for their demand of annual increment since November 10, on Monday went on an indefinite strike following non-fulfilment of their demand.

Led by their president Deepak Solanki and general secretary Gajendra Parmar, members of DAVV Employees (Non-Teaching) Association said that they would remain on strike till their demand is met. They again boycotted official works on Monday and raised slogans against the university administration.

They also held a meeting with university administrative officers but it failed to break the ice. The employees then announced they were going on an indefinite strike till their one-point demand is met.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:29 AM IST