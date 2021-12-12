Madhya Pradesh: DAVV employees association polls on Sunday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Employees (Non-Teaching) Association elections will be held on Sunday. Voting will be held from 11.30 am to 2 pm. Around 550 voters will cast their ballot.

The elections are being held for 17 posts, including six office-bearers' posts and 11 positions of executive members.

For the last three days, there has been a lot of hustle and bustle for the elections on the Nalanda campus. Election Officer and deputy registrar Prajwal Khare said that voters will not be allowed to vote if they are not wearing a mask. “Mask is compulsory due to Covid-19 fear. However, for identification the voter has to take off the mask for a few second,” he added.

This time, there is a contest between three contenders for the post of president. Chain Singh Yadav, Rakesh Silawat and Lakhan Kayat are in the fray for president's post.

Kamal Jaiswal and Rajesh Joshi are contesting for vice-president's post, while Ramesh Kushwaha and Shailesh Shrivas are in the fray for general secretary's post. There are a total of 25 candidates for 11 positions in the executive committee.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 01:48 AM IST