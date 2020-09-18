Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 report botch-up claimed my father’s life, alleges man from Nagda

Nagda: Barely a few days after a case of bogus Covid test report came to fore in Dhar district, yet another case of alleged medical negligence has been reported- this time from Nagda town of Ujjain district.

A person was labelled Covid-19 positive, despite his actual report was negative, his son has alleged. Now the deceased’s son lodged a police complaint at the Nagda Mandi police station demanding action against those who are responsible for two deaths (father and paternal uncle) in his family. He has also shot off a letter to the state Chief Minister, home minister, health minister and the state human rights commission demanding stern action against guilty.

In his complaint the aggrieved Ashfaque Khan has alleged that doctors labelled his father Akhbar Khan Covid-19 positive despite his report was negative and the result panic claimed the life of his father. After losing his elder brother and failing to attend his funeral, Wahid Khan (complainant’s uncle), a resident of Raipur, Jhalawad district in Rajasthan also died, couple of days after Akhbar Khan’s demise.

Narrating his plight about how all it was started, Ashfaque said about two months back on July 21, his father complained of breathing problem. As Covid-19 were rampant in the town, they immediately took him to their family physician Dr Sunil Choudhary.

Fearing that Akhbar may be Covid-19 positive, Dr Choudhary refused to treat him. After the check-up, he told his family members that Akhbar Khan is 99 per cent suffering from Covid-19 and referred him to the civil hospital.

On the insistence of patient’s kin, Dr Choudhary suggest X-RAY and ECG. After going through the report, Dr Choudhary told family members that Akhbar Khan might suffering from pneumonia, but he still refused treat him and that led to problem for both Akhbar Khan and his family members.

Khan’s condition continued to deteriorate with every passing hour by this time became serious.

His family members took him to the civil hospital, where doctors took his sample after admitting for two hours. They later referred him to Ujjain Madhav Nagar civil hospital.

On July 22 at around 1.20 am, administration team rushed to his place and declared place around his house as containment claiming that Akhbar Khan has tested positive for Covid-19, Ashfaque said.

On July 23, Akhbar Khan died while undergoing treatment for pneumonia at the hospital.

As his house and the near-by area declared containment zone, none of neigbourers or family members could take part in his funeral.

Akhbar’s younger brother Wahid Khan failing to see his brother for one last time before the funeral also died of shock a couple of days later.

On August 7, Ashfaque visited Ujjain situated Madhav Nagar Civil Hospital to get his father’s report and contacted on-duty officer. To the shock of deceased’s son and kin the hospital management said that Akhbar’s report was negative.

They then questioned the doctors for denying the normal funeral for their loved one.

Accusing a police constable from Ujjain control room, Ashfaque said that everyone well aware that his father was facing breathing problem and was on oxygen while undergoing treatment at the hospital. However, one police constable called him on July 22 at 10.49 pm and remained on phone for 9:42 minutes. This exertion could have been fatal for his father.

Demanding action against guilty doctors for medical negligence and police constable, Ashfaque lodged a police complaint and have written to the Chief Minister, home minister, health minister as well as the state human right commission seeking justice.