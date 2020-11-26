Madhya Pradesh: Couple, daughter found shot dead in Ratlam

Ratlam: An unidentified miscreant shot husband, wife and their 21-year-old daughter inside their house last night, using a firearm. All three of them succumbed to the wounds inflicted by the shots fired by firearm.

According to information available here, Govind (50),Sharda (45) and Divya (21) were residing in the house Number 61 of the RajivNagar . Govind was residing with family on the first floor of the house. Information said that Govindram ran a hair salon in Station Road area and his daughter was pursuing nursing. Early on Thursday police was informed by neighbors. Police force led by SP Gaurav Tiwari rushed to the spot. FSL team and police dog also reached the spot. TI Industrial area police station R S Barade when contacted today said that postmortem of the dead bodies has been done at the District Hospital here and further probe is on. A case has been registered by the Industrial area police station here he added.

Crime Review Meet

A police press release informed that on November 25 at the new police control room a crime review meeting was held. SP Gaurav Tiwari, Additional Police superintendent Dr. Indrajeet Bakalwar, Additional Superintendent of police Sunil kumar Patidar, and district police officials were present. Tiwari asked the police officials that directives issued by State Government for controlling Covid-19 should be got followed by police from public. Police station wise review revealed that in DD Nagar , Jaora city and Ringnod theft cases have increased and Station road, Bilpank, Sailana,Barawada,Rinnod police station area witnessed rise in crime against women while Barkheda,Alote, Ringnod ,Industrial area and D D Nagar police stations witnessed fall in the crimes. SP Tiwari issued necessary directives to control crimes. He asked police officials to get more CCTV cameras installed in their respective areas, added press release.