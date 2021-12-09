Madhya Pradesh: Cops arrest man and wife in religious conversion case

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Rajpur police in Barwani district arrested one person and his wife in connection with an alleged religion conversion incident on Thursday.

Rajpur police station-in-charge Rajesh Yadav said that those who were arrested were identified as Anarsingh Jamrey, 35, and his wife, Laxmi Jamrey, 32óresidents of Antarsambha village and currently residing in the Navalpura locality. A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the MP Religious Freedom Act, 2020 and 1968.

Barwani superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Shukla had directed all the stations-in-charge of the district to take action against those who were involved in such illegal activities.

Yadav said that, on Thursday, one Prakash Chouhan, 39, a resident of Madil village, under Rajpur police station, lodged a complaint accusing Anarsingh and his wife Laxmi of luring innocent tribal women at Navalpura village and forcing them to adopt Christianity.

Chouhan said the tribals are being told that they would be provided financial assistance and free medical, education and employment facilities.

Following this, a police team rushed to record the statements of the tribal women, who said they were being lured to convert to Christianity.

The police registered a case against the Jamreys and arrested them. During a search at their place, the police recovered literature on Christianity, a pen drive, money and other items.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 10:43 PM IST