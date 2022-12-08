Madhya Pradesh: Construction of 12-bed primary health centre in Mahugaon underway

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Health services are being upgraded in the tehsil. Initially, primary health centres were upgraded. Later, a new NRC building was constructed at the Community Health Centre in Manpur.

Now, a hi-tech health centre is being constructed behind Model school in Mahugaon to ensure better health services to the large population.

The centre would be equipped with latest facilities including X-ray and minor operation theatre. A 12-bed primary health centre is also being constructed at Mahugaon at the cost of Rs 1.71 crore. This primary health would have a female and a male ward with six-bed each along with two labour rooms, OPD, X-ray room, AYUSH OPD, cold chain room, minor OT, pathology, tracing room and washroom. Along with this, all facilities from registration for room will be there. This is being built right behind the model school. The work started last month and would be completed by September 2023.

The area where the Primary Health Centre is being built has a large population. There was no primary health centre nearby. The health department had applied for land for this centre in the SDM office after which the vacant land was allotted. After the formation of the centre, the population living here will not have to go to Dharnaka for treatment.

SDM Akshat Jain said that the health department had demanded the land. “We later allotted vacant land to the Model School in terms of population,” he added.