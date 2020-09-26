Madhya Pradesh: Congressmen protest against Scindia's arrival at Sanwer, painted posters on road

Indore: To protest against BJP's MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is scheduled to arrive in Sanwer with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress launched a unique protest.

Congress party pasted posters on the streets of Sanwer stating ‘Janta kar rahi intezaar, kab sadak par aaoge Maharaj. Wada karke bhul gaye, kar rahi hu intezaar, mere naam se girayi sarkar’. It translates to ‘Public is waiting for you, when will you come to street Maharaj. You forgot your promises. I (public) am waiting, using my name you channelled the fall of congress govt’.

Congress state secretary Vivek Khandelwal said, “Scindia would campaign for Congress a couple of months back, but now due to his personal interest, he toppled public interest and Kamal Nath led Congress government and is coming to campaign for BJP!”

Further, he added that Scindia had promised to come to streets to help people, but after joining BJP, he is travelling in helicopter. “Farmers are waiting for him to come via road, but Scindia has forgotten all his promises,” Khandelwal said.