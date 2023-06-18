Madhya Pradesh: Congress Demands Stern Action In 2019 Financial Aid Scam In Malhargarh

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of local Congress leaders on Friday met tehsildar Sanjay Malviya and demanded a stern action against the culprits involved in large scale irregularities found in distribution of financial aid to farmers.

Congress leaders including Parshuram Sisodia, Malhargarh block president Anil Sharma, Kanhaiyalal Patidar, Sanjit block working president Arjun Gurjar, city president Nitin Vijayvargiya, mandalam president Kanhaiyalal Gurjar, sector president Ramesh Gurjar met Malviya.

They said that former CM and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath had announced a release of compensation to farmers for crop damage due to heavy rain (natural calamity) in the financial year 2019. But some patwaris and computer operators in the scam, kept needy farmers away from availing benefits (compensation for crop losses).

Sisodia said that the issue came to the fore when former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh undertook a visit to Mandsaur. A complaint was registered with Lokayukta in view of fair investigation into the scam. The investigation was taken by Inspector Dr Basant Shrivastav and his team. Only, Rs 48 lakh of the scam has been deposited in government account so far, whereas a total value of the scam amounts to over Rs 1 crore. He also alleged that the finance minister gave protection to the culprits in the case.