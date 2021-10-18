Madhya Pradesh: Computer Baba recieves minor injuries in car mishap on Indore-Ichhapur state highway

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Computer Baba had a narrow escape after his car collided with a trolley on Indore – Ichhapur state highway on Monday morning.

He received minor injuries in the accident. Baba lay down on the highway due to an increase in BP.

According to information, Baba was on the way to attend former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath’s public gathering ahead of Khandwa – Burhanpur Lok Sabha by-elections.

A video of the injured computer baba has also surfaced, in which he is calling it a conspiracy and not an accident. "It should be investigated, it has been done intentionally. Suddenly a car came in front of us. We will get to know why people are troubling us," said Computer Baba.

Former CM addressed a public gathering at Dhulkot village:

Former chief minister Kamal Nath reached Dhulkot on Monday and addressed a public gathering here. He encouraged Congress workers to ensure Congress party candidate victory in the by-elections. Kamal Nath said that eight elections were held in the last 21 years. Out of that, you reposed trust in BJP seven times, but on the ground, people here are still deprived of development.

Notably, by-polls were necessitated due to the death of BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan recently. BJP pitted Gyaneshwar Patil against Congress candidate Rajnarayan Singh Purni. Total 16 candidates are in fray, including five being backed by the national parties, while 11 others are independent.

Nath said that many people died during the Corona period but the government kept claiming to have oxygen and heavy facilities. The condition of the state is that there is neither a doctor in the hospital nor a teacher in the school.

Congress leader said that his government waived loans of lakhs of farmers. He hinted at changing the face of the Chief Minister after the Lok Sabha by-elections. He said that after November 2, when you are no longer the Chief Minister, the people of the state will remember you.

Former Union minister Arun Yadav said that the government of Bunty-Babli is going on in Madhya Pradesh. During this, MLA Sachin Yadav, MLA Kedar Davar, Hiralal Alawa, Surendra Singh Thakur, Ajay Raghuvanshi, candidate Rajnarayan Purani were also present.

