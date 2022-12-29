Madhya Pradesh: Collector orders to cancel land allotted to Mahila Sabha

Representative Image |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The district collector Kumar Purushottam issued orders to take back the land allotted to Mahila Sabha meant to run a destitute home for children over an alleged violation of norms, including the construction of commercial establishments on the said land.

Now, the land will be used for government purposes. SDM presented a detailed report before the district court on December 14. In which, it was stated that land khasra no. 149/1/2 (0.202 H) is registered with Mahila Sabha.

A family counselling centre, computer training centre and child welfare committee’ office is found to be functional whereas the rest of the land is lying vacant. He also referred to the unauthorised constructions (14 commercial establishments) on the isle side against permission granted.

On the basis of report, Mahila Sabha's advocate Hemant Khode submitted a written reply before the court. In which, the state government allotted land (3000 sqft) to the institution in 1977 for destitute children’s home.

Owing to poor infrastructure and lack of security arrangements, the home has been closed since 2015. If district administration passes orders for demolition of unauthorised constructions on the said land, the institution won’t object against the orders and obey obediently.

The collector, in his orders, asked to revoke land khasra no 149/1/2 and 3000 sq ft land given to Mahila Sabha over violation of norms. He also asked to remove illegal constructions within three days. In compliance with the order, the SDM would ensure further action.