Madhya Pradesh: Collector lays out roadmap for 100% vax in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the complete vaccination target set for Alirajpur district, district collector Surabhi Gupta called a meeting of the health department at the district collector’s office here and addressed health officials on the roadmap for achieving the target.

Addressing the meeting, collector Gupta asked all the officials to collect the data on those who were yet to get the vaccine dose through a door-to-door ground survey.

Speeding up vaccination

To speed up the vaccination process in the district, the collector ordered that the survey work under the ‘Kill Corona Campaign’ should be completed within the next one week. Under the survey work, auxiliary nurse midwives, school teachers and anganwadi workers will visit every doorstep in the district and collect data of how many people have still not got their first jab, how many people have got their first jab, and how many people have been completely vaccinated.

The teams will also collect data on how many people migrated to other places, besides encouraging people to get vaccinated, as well. The district control-room will collect this data through block programme managers (BPMs) and block resource coordinators (BRCs) of the survey teams.

District panchayat chief executive officer Sanskriti Jain and other senior administrative officers along with chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Prakash Dhokey, civil surgeon Dr KC Gupta, district vaccination officer Dr SDS Funkwal and all the block medical officers were present.

33% have got their 1st dose

Alirajpur, a tribal-dominated district of Madhya Pradesh, has a population of around 7.3 lakh.

So far, 2.6 lakh doses have been administered in the district, out of which 30,494 people above 18 years of age have been completely vaccinated.

Another 229,703 have got their first dose of the vaccine.

In terms of total percentage, only four per cent of the people here have been completely vaccinated.

Around 33 per cent of the total population has got the first dose of vaccine.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 09:03 PM IST