Madhya Pradesh: Collector Garlands Polling Teams

Khetia/Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Dr Rahul Fating distributed voting material to polling parties at Atal Bihari Vajpayee College, Pansemal.

The collector also saw arrangements of voting material being distributed and sought information regarding special arrangements made in the elections. He garlanded the polling parties as they left for polling stations.

The voting is scheduled to take place at 287 polling booths of Pansemal assembly constituency. Dr Fating also appealed to the voters to vote. District panchayat CO IAS Jagadish Gome, Pansemal election officer SDM Ramesh Sisodiya and other officials were present.

The administration is all geared up for the preparations of the much-awaited elections as arrangements have been made for fair and fearless elections. Polling booths have been facilitated with Wi-Fi connections and tight security arrangements have been made in the entire district.

Polling parties are also being welcomed when they reach rural areas. At 287 polling stations and 26 sectors, Block Medical Officer Dr Arvind Kirade and his team prepared kits of essential medicines and distributed them to the polling parties and sectors. Along with male employees, female employees are also included in the polling parties.

