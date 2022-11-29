Madhya Pradesh: CM to visit Chacharia on Dec 1

Representative Image |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani collector Shivraj Singh Verma and Superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Kumar Shukla reached Chacharia village on Tuesday and inspected the venue in view of the proposed visit of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 1. Officers inspected the entry way, platform construction, helipad site, parking lot to be built at various places, meeting place, cultural programme stage, Lord Birsa Munda statue site and issued necessary instructions to the officials of the concerned departments.

During this, the collector directed the officers of the police department that the public should not face any kind of inconvenience during the Chief Minister's programme, so the parking lot should be arranged. The collector asked to develop parking lots on Varla Road, Bistan Road and the road coming from Sendhwa to Chacharia. Along with this, an information board should also be installed so that it is known where the parking lot is. Separate parking arrangements should be made for two wheelers, four wheelers and vehicles of public representatives and government officials. Additional collector Rekha Rathore, district panchayat CEO Anil Kumar Damor, former minister Antar Singh Arya, Sendhwa SDM Abhishek Saraf, BJP district president Om Soni, former district president S Veera Swami, Sendhwa janpad panchayat CEO Rajendra Dixit, PWD's EE KL Prajapati, Dr Relas Senani of the area and other people's representatives were present.