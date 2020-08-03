Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj takes a dig at Digvijaya, says Lord Ram's name makes time auspicious

Chouhan, who is recuperating from COVID-19 disease at a hospital here, said mere invocation of Lord Ram's name makes inauspicious time auspicious.

"Congress leaders who had rejected the existence of Lord Ram are today trying to fix the auspicious inauspicious time for the construction of a temple in his name. Oh Congressmen, mere invoking Lord Ram turns a time auspicious (sic)," Chouhan tweeted.