Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj slams Punjab CM over the letter to PM regarding Basmati GI tagging

Apart from Punjab, other states that already have GI tagging for basmati are Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, western UP, and select districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Madhya Pradesh has sought inclusion of its 13 districts for GI tagging for basmati.

However, the Punjab CM has urged the PM to direct the concerned authorities not to disturb the status quo in this matter, saying that is was essential for safeguarding the interests of farmers and basmati exporters of India.

He also contended that any dilution of registration might help Pakistan, which also produces basmati as per GI tagging in the international market.

Countering his argument, Chouhan said, "The case of APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) with Pakistan has no relationship with Madhya Pradesh's claim as it is under the GI Act of India. It is not connected to inter-country claims of basmati rice." He asserted that GI tagging was a matter of pride for farmers and recognition of their years of toils.