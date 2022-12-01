Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reaches PESA awareness conference

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached village Chacharia of Barwani district and addressed a gathering. He said that the liquor shop in the village will also be decided by the gram sabha, without the permission of the gram sabha, the liquor shop will not open. If someone tries to take our land by cheating, then the gram sabha will boycott him.

During the Tribal Gaurav Yatra, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Chacharia village of Sendhwa development block on Thursday afternoon. Here he came to participate in the local programme.

The CM suspended Sendhwa janpad panchayat CEO Rajendra Dixit from the stage with immediate effect. On muster roll disturbances and other complaints, the suspension was announced from the stage itself.

Addressing the gathering here, he said that he has not come to give a speech today, He has come to tell people the importance of the Paisa Act. If they do not understand this, they won't know. It is not against any society.

Non-tribals will not be harmed by this. The money act will be applicable in 89 development blocks. Money will give rights to all. This land is ours. You will get the right of the land. Now every year the patwari and beat guard will have to keep information about measles and beat in the gram sabha. No Patwari will be able to embezzle money. This information will be kept every year in the gram sabha.

He said that Narmada waters will also be brought to Sendhwa. No one's land will be taken without his consent. Gram sabha will decide this. A uniform civil code will be implemented. After marrying any tribal woman, no one else will be able to grab her land.

The CM said that if someone tries to take land by cheating, the gram sabha will boycott it. Action will be proposed on it. The tribal society will have the right of mining lease. The second right is that of water.

Now the lease of the pond will also be available in the gram sabha only. The CM said that he will not let the game of occupying land of the state to continue. Bulldozers will be run directly on bullying.

‘Collector, SP will take direct action’

The officer of the forest is also yours. The right to collect and sell forest produce will now belong to chaupal, not Bhopal. Hey Bhopal people, leave something for Chachariya people too. The villagers will also have the right to decide the rate. The rights of workers will also be protected. Gram sabha will also decide the work with MNREGA money. The master roll will be kept in the village assembly. If there is any discrepancy in the master roll, then complaint has to be made directly to the CM.