Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Advocates For Inclusion Of Dental Treatments In Ayushman Bharat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced plans to advocate for the inclusion of dental treatments under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, during the 30th national conference of the Indian Society of Oral Implantologists (ISOI), on Saturday.

“Soon, I will apply with all of you to ensure that dental treatments are included in Ayushman Bharat,” Yadav stated. He highlighted the state's efforts to enhance healthcare, unveiling a new health policy that provides a 40% subsidy to investors in the medical sector.

The CM also discussed plans to expand both PPP and government medical colleges. Addressing advancements in dental technology, Yadav pointed out how dental implants, once painful, are now more easily performed.

He humorously remarked that while many people "break teeth," few can implant them with precision.

ISOI president Dr Sharat Shetty voiced concerns about the affordability of dental implants, noting that only 10% of people can access such treatments. He urged government support for manufacturing implant-related equipment in India under the Make in India initiative.

The event also featured discussions on cutting-edge technology, such as computerized planning for guided sinus surgery and the importance of a proper bite for implant longevity. The conference highlighted Indore's growing status as a medical hub and the need for further innovation in dental care.